Top 10 International stars who had the time of their lives in Ghana

Ghana has increasingly become a favourite destination for international stars seeking a mix of rich culture, historic landmarks, and unforgettable experiences.

Over the years, numerous global celebrities have graced the West African country, not only for work but also to immerse themselves in its vibrant culture and warm hospitality.

Here are ten international stars who had an incredible time in Ghana

Cardi B

American rapper Cardi B created a buzz when she visited Ghana in December 2019 during her African tour. Cardi's trip was marked by her energetic embrace of Ghanaian culture, from tasting local delicacies like jollof rice to dancing to Afrobeats. Although her visit sparked some drama on social media due to a mix-up with local celebrities, Cardi's vibrant personality shone through as she partied with fans and shared her love for Ghana on social media.

Meek Mill

Rapper Meek Mill's visit to Ghana in late 2022 was both exciting and controversial. The American musician, who performed at the Afro Nation music festival, explored Accra on a dirt bike, blending seamlessly with the local youth. However, his trip took a dramatic turn when his phone was stolen, though it was later recovered by the Ghana Police. Despite this incident, Meek expressed gratitude for the warm reception and shared his appreciation for Ghana’s culture.

Usher

R&B superstar Usher visited Ghana in 2022 during the Global Citizen Festival in Accra. His electrifying performance at the festival wowed fans, but it was his engagement with local communities that stood out. Usher spent time with Ghanaian creatives, toured iconic sites. The singer praised Ghana for its energy, culture, and artistic vibrancy.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s trip to Ghana in 2022 was a deeply personal journey. The rapper visited as part of a promotional tour for his album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Kendrick’s visit included a tour of historic sites such as the Cape Coast Castle, where he reflected on the history of the transatlantic slave trade. His thoughtful engagement with Ghana’s heritage resonated deeply with fans, and he documented parts of his trip to share with his global audience.

SZA

American singer-songwriter SZA’s trip to Ghana was nothing short of magical. During her visit, she embraced the country’s stunning landscapes and warm people, sharing photos of her adventures online. SZA attended cultural events and enjoyed the laid-back vibe that Ghana is known for. Her time in Ghana highlighted the country’s appeal as a destination for relaxation and creative inspiration.

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper has visited Ghana multiple times and has become a strong advocate for the country. In 2022, he co-organised the Black Star Line Festival in Accra with his fellow artist and collaborator Vic Mensa. The festival, which celebrated African and diasporan unity through music, art, and culture, drew thousands of attendees. Chance also spent time exploring Ghanaian traditions, meeting with local artists, and enjoying Ghana’s famous beaches.

Vic Mensa

Vic Mensa, whose father is Ghanaian, has a special connection to the country. During his trips, he has delved into Ghana’s culture, performed at major events, and even worked on philanthropic projects, such as providing clean water to underserved communities. Vic’s efforts to give back while celebrating his heritage have endeared him to many Ghanaians.

Ramz

British-Ghanaian rapper Ramz has often celebrated his Ghanaian roots. His visits to Ghana are marked by his connection with local music and his efforts to bridge the gap between the UK and Ghanaian music industries. Ramz enjoys spending time with family and fans while appreciating the warmth and hospitality that Ghana offers.

Bas

American rapper, Abbas Hamad, better known by his stage name Bas, was spotted having fun in Ghana.

Spice