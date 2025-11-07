How to stay safe at events during detty Decembers

Detty December; that magical time when the parties never stop, the music is always pumping, and every weekend (and weekday) brings a new reason to celebrate. From beach raves in Lagos to street parties in Accra, it's the season when West Africa transforms into one massive celebration.

But between the turn-up and the vibes, staying safe should always be part of your plan.

Here's your essential guide to enjoying Detty December while keeping yourself protected.

1. Share your plans

Always tell someone you trust where you're going, which event you're attending, and when you expect to be back. Drop a pin of the location in your group chat. It might seem excessive, but if anything goes wrong, someone will know where to start looking.

2. Check the event details

Research the venue beforehand. Is it a legitimate, well-organized event or something thrown together last minute? Look for reviews from previous editions, check the organizers' social media presence, and see what people are saying online. Red flags include vague location details, no clear organizers, or sketchy payment methods.

3.Plan your transportation

Detty December traffic is real, and surge pricing is even more real. Decide how you're getting there and back before you leave home. If you're using ride-hailing apps, save money in your account ahead of time. Better yet, arrange a designated driver or plan to leave early before prices skyrocket at 2 AM.

4. Stay with your crew

The buddy system isn't just for primary school. Keep your friends close, especially in crowded venues. If someone needs to leave or go to the bathroom, don't let them go alone. Detty December crowds can be overwhelming, and it's easy to lose people in the chaos.

5. Keep your valuables

Secure Pickpockets love crowded events. Keep your phone, wallet, and keys in front pockets or a secure crossbody bag. Don't flash expensive jewelry or large amounts of cash. Consider leaving non-essential valuables at home entirely – you don't need your laptop at a beach rave.

6. Know your exits

When you arrive at any venue, take a moment to locate the exits. In case of an emergency – fire, stampede, or any danger – you'll know exactly where to go. This small habit could save your life.

7. Pace yourself

Detty December is a marathon, not a sprint. If you're drinking, alternate with water to stay hydrated. Know your limits and respect them. The goal is to remember the fun, not wake up with regrets or worse, in a dangerous situation because you were too intoxicated to make good decisions.

8. Trust your instincts

If something feels off, it probably is. That "friend of a friend" who's being too pushy? The venue that looks sketchy when you arrive? The situation that makes your stomach twist? Trust your gut and remove yourself from it. No party is worth compromising your safety.

9. Never drive under the influence

Never Drive Under the Influence This should go without saying, but it bears repeating. If you've been drinking, do not drive. No amount of "I'm fine" is worth risking your life and others'. Call a ride, crash at a friend's place, or sleep in your car if necessary (with doors locked, in a safe area).

10. Stay alert while traveling

Whether you're in a taxi, Uber, or walking, stay aware of your surroundings. Share your ride details with friends. If you're walking, stick to well-lit, populated areas and keep your phone charged.

Travelling suitcase [Eezeetags]

Detty December is meant to be fun, liberating, and full of unforgettable moments. But the best memories are the ones where everyone makes it home safe. Party hard, but party smart. Look out for your friends, trust your instincts, and remember that staying safe doesn't make you boring – it makes you smart.

Now go out there and have the time of your life. Just make sure you live to tell the story in January.