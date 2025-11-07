YFM Shuts Down Accra with the 2025 Area Codes Jam

#Featuredpost

YFM Ghana once again proved why it reigns supreme as the country’s number one urban and youth radio station with the electrifying 2025 YFM Area Codes Jam, a mind-blowing fusion of music, motors, and memories that took over the Legon City Mall on October 25, 2025. The event was nothing short of spectacular, as thousands of fans across Ghana joined the festival, both in person and online, to experience pure YFM energy.

Kicking Off with Purpose; Health Meets Entertainment

This year’s Area Codes Jam evolved into a full blown experience, kicking off with a free Breast Cancer Screening in partnership with Family Health Hospital. The early morning session saw men and women of all ages trooping in for screening, counseling, and education on breast health, all while vibing to live DJ sets and walking away with exciting goodies from Ghandour Cosmetics.

Revving Things Up; The Car & Drift Show

As the sun blazed higher, the festival turned up the adrenaline with the Car and Drift Show, a jaw-dropping collaboration with ISSALINKOP and the Ghana Auto Show. From roaring engines to screeching tires, the Legon City Mall transformed into a speed lover’s paradise. The lineup of exotic cars and superbikes drew massive crowds, as Ghana witnessed an unprecedented showcase of automotive beauty, power, and precision, all sound tracked by top-tier DJs dropping the hottest mixes.

The Grand Stage; Music, Madness & Magic

When the main show hit, YFM pulled out all the stops! The stage came alive with explosive performances from R2Bees, KiDi, Gyakie, Kwaw Kese, Keche, Kofi Mole, Quamina MP, Darkovibes, Ara The Jay, Lalid, Donzy & Kofi Kinaata , Larruso, Lali x Lola, Glentinz and many more all delivering hit after hit, keeping the crowd on their feet till the very last beat. True to YFM’s mission of promoting music and unearthing fresh talent, the Area Codes Jam also gave a spotlight to emerging acts to show off their artistry on the big stage, an unforgettable opportunity for Ghana’s next wave of stars.

Rev Erskine Speaks Gratitude and Growth

Speaking after the event, Rev. Erskine, Programmes Manager of Y107.9FM, shared his excitement: “YFM Area Codes is more than just a concert, it’s our way of connecting with our community, celebrating our audience, and giving back. This year’s edition was exceptional, blending health, cars, and music into one unforgettable experience. A huge shoutout to the entire YFM team, our vendors, sponsors, and every fan who made it a massive success.” He also extended heartfelt appreciation to the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Eye360 Security for ensuring safety and order throughout the event.

Powering the Experience

YFM salutes its incredible partners; YTV, Legon City Mall, Happy FM and media partners; MX24, Ghanaweb, WatsUp TV and Pulse Ghana for helping to make history once again. Special thanks also to Ottobi Logistics, Eproduction, Perception Management International, and Zohar Studios for providing logistics and coverage that kept the show flawless from start to finish. The 2025 Area Codes Jam was proudly powered by Smirnoff Ice, Munchee, Everything Cacao, Blue Jeans, The Luckiest, Officer Bitters, Family Health Hospital, and Honest Man Whiskey.