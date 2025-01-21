Charlie Dior opens up on an affair he had with a Ghanaian celebrity

Fashion critic and social media influencer Charlie Dior has opened up about his dating life, revealing that he once had a one-night affair with a Ghanaian celebrity.

The outspoken fashion personality, known for his advocacy for LGBTQ rights, made the disclosure during his appearance on GHOne TV's late-night show, The Toast.

Charlie Dior explained that the affair was not part of a committed relationship but rather a one-time encounter.

Speaking candidly, he stated, Whatever I do, I do with my full chest. Yeah, I think I can definitely date a celebrity. We just have to have that type of connection.

When asked if he had already been involved with a celebrity, he confirmed,

I've slept with one before, but we were not in a relationship." However, he declined to name the celebrity, leaving viewers guessing. He teasingly added, "It's up to the audience to figure out which celebrity it is.

The revelation took the show's host, Maame Animwaa, and the panellists by surprise, prompting an animated reaction in the studio. The host's shock led Charlie Dior to challenge her with a playful retort:

You are lying. You are telling me when we go through your phone, we're not gonna find any journalist in there, we're not gonna find any artists, musicians, actors? Girl, be for real.

The segment, marked by its mix of humour and mystery, has since sparked conversations online, with fans speculating about the identity of the unnamed celebrity.