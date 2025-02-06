Ghanaian artistes urge music industry to help Okomfo Kwadee before it's too late

Ghanaian musician Captain Planet of 4X4 has made an emotional appeal to the Ghanaian music industry, urging stakeholders to act swiftly to support hiplife legend Okomfo Kwadee before it is too late.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 5 February 2024, Captain Planet wrote:

Ghana Music Industry Make We People Do Something For Okomfo Kwadee Before e Go Be Too Late.

His call was prompted by a heartbreaking video that has gone viral, showing Okomfo Kwadee—once known for his vibrant performances and iconic tracks—in a distressing state, singing some of his old songs.

Kwadee, born Jerry Anaba, rose to prominence in the early 2000s with timeless hits such as Abrantie, Ofie Nipa, Meko M’anim, Yeko Mmaa Pe, Ataa Adwoa, and Boyz Boyz. His unique storytelling style and unmistakable voice made him a household name and a celebrated figure in Ghana’s hiplife music scene.

However, his promising career was tragically derailed by struggles with mental health and alleged substance abuse. Over time, these challenges forced him into obscurity, tarnishing his once-glorious legacy.

Radio personality Maximous Mensah, also known as Dr Pounds, shared the viral video, asking: "What can we do paaa to help our brother?? Asem oooo so sad! Charely legend! GOD HELP OUR BROTHER." His post echoes the collective concern and sorrow of many who have witnessed the deterioration of the once-vibrant artist.

In previous years, well-meaning individuals, including renowned music producer Abraham Ohene Djan and former hiplife star turned preacher Evangelist Lord Kenya, have attempted to secure medical assistance for Kwadee. However, reports suggest that their efforts were hindered by resistance from his family, complicating attempts to provide him with the necessary care.