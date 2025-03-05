'I am not your wife!' – Delay slams troll over outfit criticism

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has fired back at a social media user who criticised her choice of attire.
On Tuesday, 4th March 2025, The Delay Show host engaged with her fans during a live session on her official TikTok page. She appeared in a striking red dress that accentuated her curves, a look that did not sit well with one particular male viewer. Expressing his disapproval, he advised her to dress more modestly and avoid revealing her cleavage in public.
Commenting on Delay's appearance, the user @manchestervictor wrote:
Please check the way you dress.
Delay, clearly unimpressed by the unsolicited advice, took a moment to respond. Addressing the comment, she asserted her independence and made it clear that she was fully responsible for herself and her choices.
I live on my own. I eat what I love. I do whatever I want, so don't sit where you are and tell me how I should dress. I am not your wife. Thank you for understanding.
The media personality went on to remark that she was not like the man's wife, whom she alleged might be a victim of domestic abuse.
After addressing the criticism, Delay swiftly moved on to promote the money transfer platform Lemfi, encouraging her followers to send a referral code to her inbox for a chance to win prizes.