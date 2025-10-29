'I can fill up Heaven if I were to perform there' - D Cryme claims

Ghanaian rapper D Cryme has sparked conversation with his audacious statement about performance venues, asserting that confidence, not capacity, determines an artiste’s reach.

In a recent interview with Nana Romeo on OKAY FM on 27 October 2025, the rapper , born Darlington Agyekum, was asked to choose which of Accra’s major performance venues he could easily fill: the Accra Sports Stadium, the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), or The Dome.

Rather than picking one, D Cryme boldly responded that his belief in himself went beyond earthly boundaries.

“If you don’t believe in yourself, you will set limits. As for me, even if I’m given the chance to perform in Heaven, I can fill it up,” he declared.

He went on to stress that an artiste’s mindset should not be restricted by the size of any venue.

“You can think that a venue has a 10,000 or 100,000 capacity… but if you truly believe in yourself, know your worth, and play your cards right, you can fill any space,” he added.

