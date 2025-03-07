I still don’t have a car after many years of acting — Maame Serwaa cries out

Kumawood actress Clara Amoateng Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has opened up about her struggles in achieving one of her lifelong dreams of owning her dream car.

Despite her years of hard work and dedication to the film industry, the actress revealed that she has yet to acquire a car for herself.

In a candid interview with Accra FM, Maame Serwaa shared that her dream car is a luxurious G-Waggon.

However, after over a decade in the entertainment industry, she has not been able to purchase one.

Instead, she has invested her earnings in real estate, acquiring plots of land in both Kumasi and Accra, where she is currently constructing houses.

As I sit here, I don’t have a car after working all my life. My dream car is a G-Waggon, but I have a plot of land in Accra where I have started building. I have also completed my building in Kumasi

While she remains hopeful of owning her dream car someday, Maame Serwaa emphasised her desire to purchase her first car with her own money.

She expressed her reluctance to borrow or rely on others for such a significant milestone, stating,

I know how to drive, but I won’t go and borrow a car because I don’t feel comfortable with that. I want my first car to be from my pocket so I can brag that I bought it myself

However, she did not rule out the possibility of receiving a car as a gift from loyal fans or well-wishers.

She clarified that such a gesture should be a recognition of her talent and hard work rather than her physical appearance.

If someone wants to gift me a car, it shouldn’t be because of my beauty but because I am talented and hard-working

During the interview, Maame Serwaa also addressed the growing issue of cyberbullying, urging netizens to refrain from using the internet as a platform to attack others.

She emphasised the importance of kindness and empathy, stating,

Just be nice to people because it doesn’t cost much to be nice. Don’t be fake... Don’t think about yourself always. Think about people too