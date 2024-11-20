I’ll always credit Shatta Wale for exposing me to the music industry – Michy

Entertainment personality Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, has expressed gratitude to Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for the pivotal role he played in her music career.

She acknowledged that during their time together, Shatta Wale guided her in learning how to write and record songs, paving the way for her entry into the music industry.

In an interview on Okay FM on 19 November 2024, Michy shared, I was passionate about dancehall, and if he acknowledges it, I had a strong affection for music and dancehall. However, I’ve developed the skill to write and record songs.” She continued, “Shatta Wale guided me in learning how to write and record my own music, and I will always recognise him for that whenever possible. I will continue to appreciate him for introducing me to this industry and showcasing what I can achieve with my voice.

When asked if she plans to compose a song in honour of Shatta Wale, Michy confirmed that she could see herself doing so when the time feels right. She concluded by stating her commitment to acknowledging his contributions to her career whenever given the opportunity to speak or perform.

Background

Shatta Wale and Michy have a son together, Majesty After proposing to the mother of his son on stage at the launch of his Reign Album in 2018,the Shatta couple as they were known seemed destine for the altar until their separation in 2019 over domestic violence issues.

In confirming their split, Michy went on Social to say that she was tired of living with a partner who is insecure and has trust issues.