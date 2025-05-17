Joe Mettle reveals intention to withdraw from TGMAs

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has revealed his intention to step back from future nominations for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

In a recent interview on TV3's New Day programme, the "Kadosh" singer clarified that his decision is not due to feelings of superiority over the awards scheme, but rather the increasing demands associated with participation.

He stated, "I think I do [have intentions to retire from the awards]. For the past three or four years, I've wanted to take a step back from the awards. And it's not because I think I've outgrown them, no, it's not that."

Joe Mettle elaborated on the challenges nominees face, noting that being part of the awards requires significant effort, especially when an artist is nominated and expected to campaign or promote their nomination.

He remarked, "There are things the awards require that sometimes you're not able to do. Because once you're nominated, you need to push it, and sometimes there's a lot going on."

He also addressed misconceptions about artists who don't actively promote their nominations, stating, "Sometimes it gets to a point where so much is happening around you that you can't fully commit to the requirements. In the media, they might think you're acting 'big,' but it's not the case. Most of those are assumptions."