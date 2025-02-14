Kanye West and Bianca Censori split after wild Grammys stunt

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have reportedly separated and are set to file for divorce in the coming days, according to Daily Mail.

It is believed that the couple has verbally agreed that the Australian architect, 30, will receive a $5 million settlement following the breakdown of their marriage. Kanye and Bianca tied the knot at the end of 2022, just weeks after the rapper finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

However, sources claim that the pair have now gone their separate ways, with legal proceedings expected to commence soon. For the time being, Bianca is reportedly staying at their $35 million mansion in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Kanye—who is legally known as Ye—has not been publicly spotted, though some speculate he may return to Tokyo, Japan, where he spent a significant part of last year.

However, in the days following the awards, Kanye went on a furious tirade on X (formerly Twitter), making disturbing claims about his control over Bianca.

I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE A* FEMINIST S***. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE, WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB*** BROKE B*****. PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES, I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.

He continued:

YOU STUPID A* WOKE PAWNS, I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANYONE LIVING CAUSE NOBODY LIVING CAN F*** WITH ME. BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOUR

Following his outburst, Kanye vanished from social media. Shortly after, an account claiming to belong to Bianca responded with a message of concern for her husband. The post featured a photo of the couple, alongside a prayer asking for Kanye to find "understanding and respect for all people."

The full message read:

Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people. Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God bless Israel and all the good Jewish people. Amen.

Amid the latest news of their split, Kanye took to Instagram to share a cryptic post featuring the definition of the word "coercion." His caption simply read: "Is the coercion," accompanied by a pensive emoji, leaving fans speculating about its meaning.