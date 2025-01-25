Kwabena Kwabena accuses NPP of manipulating his work to endorse Dr. Bawumia

Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of manipulating his intellectual property and vocals to create the false impression of his endorsement of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the 2024 election campaign.
The renowned artist had initially collaborated with former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2008. But he had expressed frustration over the unauthorized use of his work; according to Kwabena Kwabena, the NPP manipulated material from his 2008 project through reworks and cuts to falsely suggest his support for their current candidate.
They picked something I did for former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2008, and they went to the studio to doctor it, cut it, and did whatever they could to make it seem as if I had done it in 2024, suggesting I had endorsed their candidate, Dr. Bawumia, and that was very bad,” he said.
The singer condemned the party's actions, describing them as both unprofessional and damaging to his reputation. He also highlighted the importance of respecting artists’ work and obtaining proper consent.