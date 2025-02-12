Marry a stingy or cheating man, and suffer! – Eastwood Anaba warns women

Renowned Ghanaian pastor, Eastwood Anaba, has shared a powerful message with women, urging them to be mindful of the men they choose as life partners.

During a recent sermon, he cautioned women against marrying men who exhibit traits such as stinginess, quick temper, and infidelity during the dating phase, emphasising that these behaviours are unlikely to change after marriage.

According to Eastwood Anaba, a stingy man will make his wife’s life miserable by refusing to provide for her both financially and emotionally. He stressed: “A man who is unwilling to spend on you before marriage will not suddenly become generous afterward.” He urged women to observe how a man treats them while dating, as it is often a reflection of what their marriage will be like.

Additionally, he warned against marrying men with anger issues, noting that “a short-tempered man will only become worse over time.” He highlighted the dangers of living with someone who is easily enraged, cautioning that it could lead to emotional and even physical abuse.

He also advised women to avoid unfaithful men, stating: “A man who cheats during a relationship is highly likely to continue the habit in marriage.” He warned that women should never ignore red flags, hoping that marriage would miraculously change a man’s behaviour.

His message has sparked widespread discussion, with many agreeing that women must be vigilant in choosing their partners.