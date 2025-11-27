Miss UG winner accuses organisers of misusing funds under Guru’s leadership

Jazmine Saaka, the reigning Miss University of Ghana (UG) under Guru’s administration, has accused the pageant organisers of financial mismanagement and deliberately preventing her from seeking clarification on her prize package, including a supposed sponsored international trip.

In an interview on Hitz FM on 26 November 2025, Jazmine revealed that she was shocked to receive an unexpected email from EgyptAir thanking her for flying with them from Cairo to Dubai, despite never having taken such a journey.

“Just yesterday, I was at work when I received an email from EgyptAir thanking me for using their service from Cairo to Dubai. They were supposed to arrange travel through EgyptAir, with a transit in Cairo. So when I received that message, I thought, wow… this is interesting,” she recounted.

According to her, the email also contained a letter indicating that the Women’s Commissioner had travelled with the same airline, information she insists she had never been made aware of.

Jazmine said this was the moment she realised that funds allocated for her Miss UG prize package had allegedly been used to book a trip for the Women’s Commissioner instead.

“They haven’t sent me any details, yet this is what I’m seeing. I noticed they included the Women’s Commissioner’s letter as well, showing that she had also used the service. That’s when I discovered that they had booked a trip and a ticket for her with the Miss UG money,” she explained.

She further expressed disbelief at the organisers’ actions, noting that they had previously claimed they lacked the funds to provide sashes for the 4th and 5th runners-up, yet somehow managed to finance a separate trip for the Women’s Commissioner.

“They said they didn’t even have money to make sashes for the 4th and 5th Runner-Up, but they somehow found money to book a trip for the Women’s Commissioner, the same person who blocked me and has refused to account for the trip, the money, and even the car,” she said.

The beauty queen added that despite repeatedly reaching out to the organisers through calls, messages, emails and official letters, her attempts have been ignored.

“This is probably my twentieth attempt to contact them. I’ve called, texted, emailed, and even pleaded with the assistant for an email address, but he never sent it. We’ve written countless letters and contacted several people, yet we still haven’t received any answers,” she lamented.

She also disclosed that organisers allegedly misled bloggers into believing she had personally declined the trip, even though she had been blocked and denied essential travel information.

“There was a period when they briefed bloggers in a way that made it look like I chose not to go, even though they had blocked me. It was very interesting,” Jazmine stated.

