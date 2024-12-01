X-Shai: The rising Afrobeat star ready to conquer Africa and the World

Afrobeat has a new face in Ernest Abitih, popularly known as X-Shai, a Ghanaian-Nigerian-American musician whose sound is redefining the genre. X-Shai has been singing since his tender years, and his passion for music is evident in every note he delivers. Although not yet a household name, X-Shai’s artistry is poised to dominate the African music scene and beyond, with echoes of Burna Boy, Oxlade, and Ruger in his style.

In early 2024, X-Shai released his debut album, Love Perfect, which is already causing ripples across Africa. With hits like G.Y.L.I.M., Crush, and the album's title track Love Perfect, X-Shai’s songs are a perfect blend of soul, rhythm, and Afrobeat energy. His music resonates deeply, making listeners feel the passion and authenticity behind his lyrics.

Recently, X-Shai received the prestigious Best New Diaspora Afrobeat Musician award at the TM News Summit & Awards, a recognition of his incredible talent and hard work. This milestone is just the beginning of what promises to be a stellar career.

peaking about his journey, X-Shai revealed that he has numerous exciting projects lined up, with official releases coming soon. Fans should also look forward to his upcoming East and West Africa media tour, where he will showcase his music to new audiences and solidify his place as one of Afrobeat’s most promising stars.

To experience the magic of X-Shai, follow him on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @loveiamxshai. Stream his songs, watch his videos, and witness the rise of a true Afrobeat sensation.