'Don’t travel to America if you are in your forties' - US-based Ghanaian influencer

Ghanaian content creator based in the United States, Naana Donkor Arthur, has urged Ghanaians aged 40 and above to reconsider travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

According to her, individuals in this age group often lack the stamina required to handle the demanding work schedules typically associated with life abroad.

It becomes increasingly challenging to keep up with the workload abroad, especially for those who are unfamiliar with the high-pressure environment

Naana advised that people in this age range focus on improving their prospects within Ghana rather than facing the difficulties of "starting over" in a foreign land. She highlighted the importance of leveraging existing networks, resources, and talents to enhance their lives locally.

At 40 and above, you should be focusing on creating stability, building wealth, and leaving a legacy in your own country. Relocating to hustle in a foreign land at that age may not yield the outcomes you expect. If you travel abroad in your 20s or early 30s, you have a better chance at succeeding than travelling in your 40s

Appiah Donkor, a Ghanaian living in Germany, also contributed to the conversation. While he supports the idea of relocating for better opportunities, he cautioned against Ghanaians over 40 embarking on such ventures.