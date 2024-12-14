2 Ghanaians jailed in the US for internet fraud and money laundering

A federal court in Tennessee has sentenced two Ghanaian nationals, Wigbert Bandie and Adam Khadijah, to prison terms for their roles in a sophisticated fraud and money laundering operation.

Judge Thomas A. Varlan, presiding over the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville, delivered the sentences following the defendants' involvement in defrauding victims through romance scams and false financial promises.

According to myjoyonline.com, Wigbert Bandie, a 34-year-old native of Northwestern Ghana, was sentenced in November 2024 to 63 months in prison. His accomplice, 30-year-old Adam Khadijah, who hails from Bole in Ghana’s Savannah Region, received a 30-month jail term.

As part of his sentencing, Bandie was also ordered to pay $2.18 million in restitution to 11 victims defrauded in the scheme. Upon completing his prison term, he will serve three years under supervised release.

The fraudulent operation, which ran between June and December 2019, involved Bandie and others targeting victims on social media platforms. Posing as individuals seeking romantic relationships, the scammers built trust with their victims and ultimately convinced them to send money under false pretences.

One of the methods used included promises of profits from fake gold shipments. Victims were duped into paying shipping fees for gold bars that did not exist. The funds were then routed through various channels, including wire transfers and cheques, as part of the elaborate scam.

In one instance, Bandie, using the alias "Kimberly McIntosh," pretended to be an heiress to gold bars allegedly held in Singapore. He targeted Richard Coleman, a resident of Knoxville, by creating fake documents, including a memorandum of understanding that offered Coleman a 40% share in the non-existent gold. Coleman ultimately paid $73,550 in supposed shipping fees.

Bandie worked with an accomplice, Mubarak Braimah, who acted as a liaison for a fictitious shipping company, adding a layer of credibility to the fraudulent scheme.

Both Bandie and Khadijah faced multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. As part of his plea agreement, Bandie admitted guilt to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud under 18 U.S.C. §§ 1349 and 1343.

Despite being offered a plea deal in 2023, which included a reduced sentence in exchange for full restitution and a six-year term, Bandie declined the agreement.

Khadijah’s role in the scheme primarily involved receiving funds from victims, which contributed to her receiving a lesser sentence compared to Bandie.

Authorities are still searching for another alleged accomplice, Mubarak Braimah, who remains at large. His role in facilitating the scams has been flagged as instrumental in defrauding multiple victims.

The scams orchestrated by Bandie, Khadijah, and Braimah left victims financially and emotionally traumatised. The restitution order highlights the extent of the damages, with victims collectively losing over $2 million during the six-month operation.

Judge Varlan emphasised the gravity of the defendants’ actions, which exploited vulnerable individuals under the guise of trust and romantic relationships. He noted that the sentences reflect the severity of the crimes and serve as a deterrent to others engaging in similar fraudulent activities.

The sentencing of Bandie and Khadijah represents a significant step in addressing transnational fraud schemes. However, with Braimah still on the run, authorities remain committed to bringing all those involved to justice.