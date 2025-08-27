Nana Ama McBrown opens up about fifth arm surgery and ongoing health struggles

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has revealed that she has undergone surgery on her arm for the fifth time, shedding light on the emotional and financial challenges that have come with her long health battle.

Speaking on Onua TV on August 25, 2025, McBrown shared her journey with candour, reflecting on how the recurring injury has shaped her life since her accident.

Nana Ama McBrown

She said,

This is the fifth time I’ve had surgery on my hand. The accident happened once, but the injury keeps recurring. I’ve spent a lot of money on it. I asked myself, what if it wasn’t me? What if it were someone who couldn’t afford the cost? That person might have given up and had the hand amputated

McBrown disclosed that she had been involved in two accidents this year alone, which compounded her struggles. Over the years, she has undergone several surgeries both in Ghana and abroad in her quest for full recovery.

Despite the setbacks, the award-winning actress said she has remained optimistic.

She noted,

Nana Ama Mcbrown

The accident happened, but God spared my life, and it was only my arm that was affected. I prayed to Him to fix it, and He did. I’m the breadwinner of my family, so I still have to work. It’s been almost 13 years, and I’ve just been working with one hand

She further explained how her determination keeps her going in her professional career despite the pain.

McBrown added,