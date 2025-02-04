Nana Romeo criticises high performance fees of Ghanaian artistes

Nana Romeo has voiced his frustration over what he considers excessive charges by some Ghanaian artistes for performances at events.
During an interview with Zionfelix on 4 February 2025, the media personality revealed an instance involving KiDi’s management, who quoted $20,000 for an upcoming UK show, excluding travel and accommodation costs.
I spoke to a lady from KiDi's camp, and they told me they would charge $20,000, which excludes flights and hotels. Imagine how much we'd have to pay for sound and lighting. I also spoke to other artistes, and they charged me $18,000, which includes everything, but that is also too much. The painful thing is they come with their assistant and a manager. How would we make a profit from the concert itself?, Nana Romeo explained.
He expressed concern that such high fees deter event organisers, particularly in the diaspora, where audiences are often smaller and less likely to fill venues.
How many times have you heard of a Ghanaian artiste performing in the UK and being able to fill an auditorium? People don't come out in large numbers to support.
I understand an artiste has a brand, but sometimes they should be considerate and think about the organisers... Event organisers in the UK are also losing interest in booking Ghanaian artistes, he added.
Nana Romeo called for a more balanced approach from artistes to ensure the sustainability of Ghanaian music performances abroad.