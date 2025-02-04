Nana Romeo criticises high performance fees of Ghanaian artistes

I spoke to a lady from KiDi's camp, and they told me they would charge $20,000, which excludes flights and hotels. Imagine how much we'd have to pay for sound and lighting. I also spoke to other artistes, and they charged me $18,000, which includes everything, but that is also too much. The painful thing is they come with their assistant and a manager. How would we make a profit from the concert itself?, Nana Romeo explained.