Nana Romeo sues Sally Mann and three others; demands GH₵1M in damages for defamation

Accra FM presenter Abdul Karim, popularly known as Nana Romeo, has filed a defamation lawsuit against entertainment pundit Sally Frimpong Mann and two others.

According to the statement of claim, the remarks made by the defendants were false, lacked factual basis, and caused significant harm to Nana Romeo’s reputation. The broadcaster, who has cultivated a solid professional image through years of hard work and dedication, argued that these comments could irreparably tarnish his credibility.

Nana Romeo highlighted his accomplishments, including winning the Best Male Radio Host Award at the 2021 Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards and his appointment as a board member of the Ohio African Community Excellence Awards, USA, as evidence of his esteemed standing in the media industry.

Reliefs Sought

Represented by lawyer Samuel Kissiedu, Nana Romeo’s legal team is requesting the court to:

Declare the statements defamatory.

Order a retraction and an unqualified apology, to be published in the Daily Graphic and on all relevant social media platforms.

Award GH₵1,000,000 in general damages for defamation.

Grant aggravated damages for the malicious and reckless nature of the defamatory statements.

Issue an injunction restraining further defamatory remarks against him.

Details of the Case

The lawsuit, filed in the High Court of Justice, accuses Sally Mann of making defamatory statements about `. These comments were subsequently republished on social media by the fourth defendant, Clement Asamoah, further amplifying the damage to his reputation.

The case highlights the rising tension between media personalities and the consequences of public commentary.