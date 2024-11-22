‘ People have issues with me because I speak the truth’ – Sally Mann

Sally Frimpong Mann, an outspoken entertainment journalist and pundit, has addressed public criticism, rejecting claims that she thrives on controversy or craves attention.
In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on 19 November 2024, she described herself as a fearless advocate for truth in an industry rife with hypocrisy.
People have issues with me because there are too many hypocrites in the industry who only speak the truth behind cameras, Mann remarked. She clarified that her boldness stems from her commitment to honesty, not personal vendettas. If you are a celebrity and don’t want to be talked about, then go and hide under a bed, she added unapologetically.
Mann also highlighted her growing influence in the entertainment industry, asserting the significance of her opinions. At the moment, I think I can call myself the queen of Ghana’s showbiz industry. Yes, I deserve that because I’m a very important figure in the creative industry whose opinions matter, she said confidently.
As the host of Adom TV’s Showtym, Mann acknowledged that her candid nature has earned her both admiration and criticism.
Despite the backlash, she believes her honesty is her unique strength. I have to say, I'm still surprised by the attention I get whenever I say something. I didn't know I was that powerful, she stated.
Earlier, Sally Mann revealed that she, along with other media personalities in Ghana, had planned to end the career of dancehall musician Shatta Wale.