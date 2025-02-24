Prophet Ogyaba lays a death curse on other men of God for condemning his infidelity

Ghana’s religious circles are in turmoil as Prophet Ogyaba finds himself at the centre of a major controversy. The well-known cleric has placed a fiery curse on fellow pastors who have publicly condemned him over his alleged extramarital affair.

It all began when sensational allegations emerged regarding Prophet Ogyaba’s involvement with a woman who had sought spiritual guidance and assistance from his church. What was meant to be a divine intervention allegedly turned into something far more scandalous—an act of infidelity that has sent shockwaves through the Christian community.

As expected, many pastors across the country were swift to denounce him, calling for accountability and rebuking his actions. However, Prophet Ogyaba was not about to take their criticism lightly. Instead of issuing a public apology or defending himself, he retaliated in a way no one saw coming—by pronouncing a deadly curse upon his critics!

In a dramatic declaration, Prophet Ogyaba delivered a chilling warning to the pastors who had spoken against him.

If any pastor who condemned me ever commits adultery, may they meet their end in a fatal car crash! he thundered.

The controversy took an even more dramatic turn when a woman identified as Lady Cassie accused Prophet Ogyaba of impregnating both her and his secretary. These fresh allegations have only intensified the public backlash, with many criticising the prophet for disrespecting his wife and damaging his reputation as a spiritual leader.