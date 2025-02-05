Gospel showdown: Cecilia Marfo and Diana Asamoah clash over Prophet Ogyaba’s scandal

Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo has expressed her disappointment in fellow gospel artiste Diana Asamoah for publicly criticising Prophet Ogyaba amidst the controversy surrounding his alleged extramarital affairs.
In a viral video dated 4 January 2025, Cecilia Marfo warned Diana Asamoah, claiming her criticism was unnecessary and cautioning that she would soon face a worse situation herself.
What will happen to you will be worse than what he is going through. I believe in God, and I know that will happen. You are doing things that could make someone backslide. You have a big mouth, but I know God will punish you soon. When we come online, sometimes we don't reflect God's greatness in our lives. We've ignored God. David was a sinner, and he even had his way with someone's wife, Cecilia said, condemning Asamoah’s approach.
Cecilia also questioned Diana Asamoah’s spirituality, accusing her of failing as a Christian for not spreading the gospel as instructed by the Bible.
The Bible says we should go to all nations and preach the word. But since you accepted Christ, you haven't gone to the streets to preach. Yet, you will come online and criticise others, she added.
What Diana Asamoah Said
Diana Asamoah recently described Prophet Ogyaba’s alleged extramarital affair as shameful and inappropriate. During her show on Angel FM, she addressed the prophet and his alleged mistress, condemning their actions and warning others against similar behaviour.
Let’s call a spade a spade, because sometimes we find means and ways to justify wrongdoing. It is disgusting. How can you tell me he gave you perfumes? It is because you like cheap things, that is why you face this today. Don’t let any man of God manipulate you into having an affair with you, because after that, he will come and say you are the one who seduced him, Asamoah stated
She further criticised women who place excessive trust in men of God, claiming this often leads to exploitation.
The clash between these two gospel artistes has sparked debates within the Christian community, with many divided over their respective positions on the scandal.