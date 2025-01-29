Renowned communications guru dies months after lavish wedding with popular influencer

The death of Lesley Kweku Amissah, a renowned communications expert and entrepreneur, has left many in shock and grief. News of his passing emerged on social media on 27 January 2025, revealing that he died on Sunday, 26 January 2025. The cause of his untimely demise remains undisclosed, leaving friends, family, and admirers devastated.

Until his passing, Amissah was a trailblazer in the communications and event planning industry. He was the Founder and CEO of Mosaicblue Communication and Portobello & Company, with over 25 years of experience in event management across Africa and beyond.

Amissah’s death is particularly heartbreaking for his wife, Hayet Rida, as the couple tied the knot just five months ago, in September 2024. Their beautiful love story has now been tragically cut short, leaving Hayet to mourn her husband and the life they were building together.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Amissah's passing has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media. Friends, colleagues, and well-wishers have flooded the comments section of posts announcing his death, offering condolences and prayers for Hayet during this unimaginably difficult time.

@Felicity Akle Ministries commented, "Awwww Hayet, I can’t imagine the pain she is going through."

@Little Miss Legal wrote, "Lord wrap your arms around Hayet. May she be comforted in these trying times."

@Baaba shared, "Oh noooo. May he rest in peace and may God give Hayet comfort from above cos this is heavy."

Other commenters expressed shock and disbelief over the news, with many highlighting the couple's recent marriage.

@Jul wrote, "Wait Wait WAITTTT!!!! WHAAATTTTTTTT? They just got married even! Omg."

@Selassie__ added, "My heart breaks so much for Hayet. May God comfort her and keep her."

@Dr.Jay_BBF poignantly remarked, "Death makes nonsense of everything. Rest in peace."

Lesley Kweku Amissah’s legacy in the communications industry and the love he shared with his wife will not be forgotten. The nation mourns alongside Hayet as she navigates this profound loss.