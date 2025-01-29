Ghanaian influencer loses husband 5 months after lavish wedding

Ghanaian influencer and entrepreneur Hayet Rida has been plunged into unimaginable sorrow following the untimely death of her husband, Lesley Kweku Amissah, just five months after their joyous wedding.

The couple exchanged vows in September 2024 in a beautiful ceremony that captured the hearts of friends, family, and social media followers. Tragically, on Sunday, 26 January 2025, Lesley passed away due to undisclosed reasons, leaving a wave of heartbreak in his wake.

The devastating news broke on TikTok, sparking an emotional response from Ghanaians. Videos of their elegant yet simple wedding flooded social media, with sympathies, prayers, and words of encouragement pouring in for Hayet during this painful time.

Described as a loving and devoted wife, Hayet took to social media to honour her late husband with a heartfelt tribute. She reflected on the depth of their love and the profound loss she now endures.

The greatest love I have ever felt. I carry this pain with purpose. It will last forever as proof that I experienced true love! Loving you has been the greatest honour. My love, my husband, rest easy.

The cause of Lesley's death remains unknown, but the nation stands in solidarity with Hayet and Lesley’s family, offering prayers and condolences. Their love story, though tragically cut short, has left an indelible mark on all who followed it.

Hayet’s tribute is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the enduring power of love. May Lesley’s soul rest in perfect peace.

