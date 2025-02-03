Sally Mann blasts Lil Win over his 12-bedroom house gift to his mother

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Sally Frimpong Mann, popularly known as Sally Mann, has criticised award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win over his recent gesture to his mother, Madam Adwoa Offe.

The actor recently hosted a family gathering and house dedication event on Sunday, 19th January 2025, to celebrate his mother’s 80th birthday. The event, which was attended by family members and media personnel, included the unveiling of a 12-bedroom house Lil Win gifted to his mother as a token of appreciation for her sacrifices that contributed to his success in the Ghanaian movie industry.

However, Sally Mann expressed her displeasure with the actor’s actions during an episode of her Showtym programme on Adom TV. She criticised Lil Win for inviting bloggers and media personnel to the event, claiming it disrespected his mother.

Sally Mann remarked,

From next week onwards, I will have a personal beef with Lil Win for disrespecting his mother that way by bringing bloggers to showcase that he had built a house for her. If your mother is responsible, you do not need to expose her like that.

The outspoken media personality argued that Lil Win should have protected his mother’s dignity, as she was unable to build her own house before reaching old age.

She stated, The Bible says it is the responsibility of parents to look after their children. So, if by any chance your parents could not fulfil this responsibility and you do it for them, you should cover their shame.