Sell your phone if you can't afford a valentine’s gift for your girlfriend - Big Akwes

Kumawood actor Big Akwes has stirred controversy with his bold remarks on the importance of money in relationships, claiming it’s a "disgrace" for a man to fail to buy a Valentine’s Day gift for his partner.

During an interview on Max TV, Big Akwes addressed a question from a male viewer who asked what to do if he couldn’t afford a Valentine’s gift for his girlfriend.

The actor’s response was direct: You have to put some money down and get something nice for your girlfriend. If you can’t afford a gift for Valentine’s, why is she still with you? Sell your phone and buy something for your partner.

He went on to say: She should run away from the relationship. It is a disgrace for you not to be able to afford even a bar of chocolate for your girlfriend. It is a big insult.

Big Akwes underscored the importance of financial stability in relationships, stating that emotional and physical intimacy alone cannot sustain a healthy partnership.

Money is necessary in relationships; the sex is not enough, he argued

The actor also had a message for women, advising them to be cautious if their partners fail to buy gifts for Valentine’s Day. However, he also called on women to reciprocate with gifts for their partners.

If your boyfriend can’t buy anything for you, leave the relationship. But if he does, you should also be able to get something for him — a watch or something will be okay, he concluded