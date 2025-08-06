Shatta Wale Begged to Keep Lamborghini Seizure Private to Protect His Brand – EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has disclosed that Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, pleaded with its officers not to publicise the seizure of his Lamborghini Urus, citing concerns about the impact on his public image.

In a detailed statement, EOCO revealed that during a visit to the artiste’s private residence to retrieve the vehicle, alleged to have been purchased with proceeds from a US-based fraud scheme, Shatta Wale appealed for discretion.

He did not want the public or his fanbase to witness the alleged stolen vehicle being driven away in the company of EOCO officers, as he feared it would damage his brand

,the statement read.

In response to his request, EOCO stated that

Nii Armah was allowed to surrender the vehicle himself, which is currently in the possession of EOCO

According to the agency, the 2019 Lamborghini Urus is believed to be linked to “the proceeds of the criminal enterprise of one Nana Kwabena Amuah,” a 31-year-old Ghanaian-American who is currently serving an 86-month sentence in the United States for a series of financial crimes.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post dated 5 August 2025, Shatta Wale lashed out at the Acting Executive Director of EOCO, Raymond Archer, accusing him of ordering an aggressive raid on his residence.

Raymond Archer, EOCO boss, ibe you go make NDC go out of power next 4 years. Bringing guns to my house was uncalled for!!!

,he wrote.

He continued:

EOCO boss, the President of Ghana didn't put you in that office to come and humiliate the citizens of this country... remember, God no go sleep!!

However, EOCO maintained that its officers conducted themselves professionally during the operation. “The search and seizure were carried out in a civil and respectful manner,” the agency insisted.

Addressing the allegation of gun use during the visit, EOCO clarified: “It is a standard safety protocol for officers of the Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU) to be armed during operations to ensure their safety.”

EOCO also disclosed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice first requested an investigation into Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini Urus in 2023.