‘It’s my day, not Ghana’s' - Shugatiti to ban phones at her wedding

Ghanaian socialite and entrepreneur Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly known as Shugatiti, has revealed that she is in love and planning an intimate wedding.

In an interview with Zionfelix on 7 February 2025, Shugatiti shared that she has been in a committed relationship for over a year and is now ready to take the next big step. However, she emphasised her desire for privacy, stating that even if she extends invitations, strict measures will be in place to maintain confidentiality.

I’m in love, and my man is financially okay. I wouldn’t invite anyone to my wedding; I’m the one getting married, not Ghanaians. Even if you’re invited, your phones and other devices will be taken from you. I mind my business nowadays, so I keep everything around me private, she explained.

Shugatiti also provided insight into her dream wedding, describing it as a small and exclusive event.

I’ve always been a fan of small weddings. My kind of wedding would be on a boat or ship, with a small group of people. The maximum number of guests should be 50, she said.

The socialite admitted that her perspective on marriage has shifted, despite previously expressing reservations about it. She now feels ready to embrace the institution.

I think about marriage now. I would have said yes if my boyfriend had proposed when we were in Zanzibar," she added.

Last year, Shugatiti had been vocal about her cautious approach to marriage, recognising its significant responsibilities. However, her newfound love appears to have changed her outlook.

Despite her success in various ventures, including acting and producing her TV series "My Boyfriend’s Father," Shugatiti admitted that the financial returns from these projects have been slow. She also noted the challenges actors face in consistently committing to productions.