South African House music icon Thandi Draai to headline Transit Live in her Ghana debut

Transit Live, a pioneering house music and wellness festival in Accra, is thrilled to announce that acclaimed South African artist Thandi Draai will headline its upcoming event on February 1st.

This marks Thandi Draai's debut performance in Ghana, bringing her signature blend of soulful house music and captivating live sets to the shores of Accra. A true innovator, Thandi Draai is recognised as one of the first women in South Africa to independently produce and release her own music.

We are incredibly excited to welcome Thandi Draai to the Transit Live stage, says Malek Chalabi, one of its co-founders. Her artistry resonates deeply with our vision of creating a unique and unforgettable experience for our community that celebrates the healing heritage of music and dance. It’s an honour for us to have built a platform that allows Thandi to share her talent with the Accra audience in-person for the first time

Transit Live is more than just a party; it's a sunset-to-sunrise experience where house music, art and wellness converge to foster healing, connection and growth among creatives. Official venue partner Sandbox Beach Club provides the ideal space for this event, allowing views of the sea to add an extra healing touch.

Joining Thandi on the lineup is a diverse mix of rising stars and established names in the African electronic music scene; TMSKDJ, MA?, B.Frvnkie, DJ Lord OTB, THEBIGBADSOUND, We Dey, Mimo, Weezy, and the co-founders of Transit Live, Malek, Araba and Que DJ.

Passes for Transit Live are now available for purchase, giving holders access to 12 hours of DJ sets, wellness classes, massage, art activities and more. Visit tix.africa/transit

About Transit Live:

Transit Live is a pioneering sunset-to-sunrise festival in Accra, Ghana, dedicated to celebrating the intersection of house music, wellness, art, and community. By showcasing both local talent and international artists from Nigeria, South Africa and beyond, Transit aims to contribute meaningfully to the growth of Ghana's house music scene.

About Thandi Draai:

Thandi Draai is a Music Producer, Songwriter, Vocalist and DJ from South Africa. She's a humble soul, down-to-earth and super passionate about her work. Thandi is fast becoming a very influential brand in the Afro House Tech industry.

Thandi kicked off 2024 with her long-awaited Afrotech compilation, which was released by Get Physical in Germany. The Afrotech compilation is unapologetically African Techno, balanced by some of Thandi's favourite Afro artists from all around Africa. The compilation is quickly climbing renowned DJ/Radio playlists and charts both locally and across EU with press support from MixMag and DJ Mag.