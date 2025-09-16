'The dogs they bred are now barking back' - Prince David Osei accuses NDC of hypocrisy

Popular actor and social commentator, Prince David Osei, has accused the government of hypocrisy and of suppressing the freedom of expression of some Ghanaians.

In an X post on September 14, 2025, he expressed concern that citizens are being “unlawfully arrested for exercising their constitutional right.”

He accused the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of arresting individuals for practising values it once encouraged.

He asked,

Citizens are being unlawfully arrested for exercising their constitutional right to free speech. Is it fair to say the very dogs they bred are now barking back at them?A leader who once incited vandalism, chaos, violence, hate speech, and ethnic division... now turns a new leaf and begins arresting citizens for doing what he once championed?

True democracy, he argued, is rooted in allowing dissent and critical voices. While some Ghanaians have praised the actor for speaking out, others have cautioned against what they consider exaggeration. According to them, there is no source cited in his statement confirming specific instances of “unlawful arrests.”

Prince David Osei made these remarks in response to a public apology issued by former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Bawumia’s apology, delivered on behalf of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), acknowledged past errors and expressed remorse to the Ghanaian public.

Commending Bawumia’s gesture, Prince David Osei wrote, “It takes a visionary leader, humble and grounded like Dr Bawumia, to acknowledge past mistakes and offer a sincere apology to the nation. God bless you.”

Below are some reactions to Prince's tweet

Maame Esi said" Lmao he's the best VP ever how can the best VP makes so many mistakes? So you lied. He was quiet when it was all happening if he accepts the mistakes will he Support Oral? Or what is he doing to fix the mistakes he and his people made?"

Another tweep said, Yaw Atta said " I'm sure in your mind you think you've said something so great and emotional..".

Kojo_Ortega added "The mistakes you were defending prior to the 2024 general elections forcing NPP on us to retain them. Failures"

Emmanuel Edem Delah also added "Is it by force to help Ghanaians? We're okay with JDM and the NDC. I think you can come back again after 20 years in opposition."

