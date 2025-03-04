Man arrested for killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a poly tank

A chilling tale has unfolded in Sunyani, where a 26-year-old man, Kwabena Adjei, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend and disposing of her body in a septic tank. The shocking incident occurred near the Bono Regional Fire Command, sending waves of unease through the community.

Adjei, seemingly tormented by the ghost of his late Nigerian girlfriend, known only as Testimony, reportedly turned himself in to the police, accompanied by his uncle.

According to reports, a heated argument between the couple took a deadly turn when Adjei allegedly struck Testimony with his elbow, causing her to lose consciousness and die instantly. Instead of alerting authorities, he kept her body hidden in his room for three days before finally discarding it in a septic tank.

The grim discovery was confirmed by ADOII Ignatius Noekor, the Sunyani Municipal Operations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS). He disclosed that when the police requested assistance in retrieving the decomposed body, the GNFS had to flush water into the tank to bring it to the surface.

Authorities have since taken Adjei into custody as investigations continue. Chillingly, this was only the second time Testimony had visited the suspect before her untimely demise.

In a similar incident, Cameron Moser from Minnesota in the United States of America killed 46-year-old Bethany Bernatsky at the Cozy Bay Resort on Lake Edward.

The incident occurred at 11 pm on October 7.

He was booked into the Crow Wing County jail on Friday on a charge of second-degree intentional murder.

He is being held on a $1million bond pending his next court appearance on October 20.