Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for stealing electric cables

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced an unemployed man to two years in prison for stealing electrical cables in La, Accra.

Ebenezer Tetteh was convicted on his own plea after admitting to the crime, though the court was unable to determine the owner or value of the stolen cables. Presiding over the case, Judge Sedinam Awo Kwadam ruled that Tetteh’s explanation only reinforced his guilty plea. The court further ordered that the cables remain in police custody until their rightful owner could come forward with proof of ownership.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori Appiah, revealed that the complainants and key witnesses in the case were police officers from the Cantonment Division. Tetteh, who resides in Apapa, a suburb of La, was caught in the early hours of 20th February 2025 during a routine police patrol.

At around 1:00 a.m., officers stopped a taxi near the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and, upon conducting a routine search, discovered a bundle of electrical cables. Tetteh, who was onboard the taxi, claimed ownership but failed to provide a credible explanation. His vague responses raised further suspicion, prompting the officers to escort him, along with the cables, to the La Police Station for further questioning.

During investigations, Tetteh eventually admitted to stealing the cables but was unable to specify where he had taken them from. Meanwhile, police are still working to identify and contact the rightful owner of the stolen property.

In a related incident, 35-year-old forex trader, Benjamin Appiah Boateng, has been remanded into police custody by the Accra Circuit Court, facing charges of fraud and theft. The accused is alleged to have defrauded two individuals, Mr Berry Kwadwo Agyapong and Mr David Burke, out of significant sums — USD$300,000 and GH₵10,445,000, respectively.

According to the court’s proceedings, Boateng, a resident of Oyibi, allegedly persuaded Mr Agyapong and Mr. Burke to invest in cryptocurrency, particularly UDST, through platforms such as Binance. Boateng, who presented himself as a skilled forex trader with a successful investment history, lured the victims with promises of high returns.