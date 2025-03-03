Man’s lung collapses after doing 20 push-ups and at the gym

Doctors in Henan, China, were left stunned after a middle-aged man suffered a collapsed lung following what most would consider a mild workout.

The unnamed man had made a New Year’s resolution to get in shape, but his fitness journey took an unexpected turn. Keen to shed some weight, he started with push-ups and skipping rope. However, after managing just two sets of push-ups and a few minutes of skipping, he began feeling unwell. Thinking little of it, he carried on with his day.

By the next morning, things had taken a worrying turn—he was struggling to breathe and experiencing sharp chest pains, particularly when exerting himself, even slightly. Climbing the stairs became a challenge, and as the pain worsened, he eventually sought medical attention.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with a pneumothorax—a collapsed lung. Incredibly, the strain from his brief workout had been enough to puncture his lung, causing it to shrink to just a third of its normal size. Medical experts warned that, left untreated, his condition could have led to irreversible damage or even death.

His case has since been used as a cautionary tale—proof that even seemingly light exercise can have unexpected consequences. Of course, most wouldn’t consider 20 push-ups and a few minutes of skipping an extreme workout, making his situation all the more baffling.

Strangely enough, this isn’t the first time a collapsed lung has been linked to everyday activities. Similar cases have been reported from people simply stretching in the morning, singing karaoke, or even shouting too enthusiastically at a concert.