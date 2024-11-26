Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the highest number of hungry people.

This list is courtesy of the Hunger Hotspots report by the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Countries mentioned on the list are at risk of facing even more food insecurity should the issues not be addressed.

A few African nations have been designated as hunger hotspots by international organizations and media sources in recent years. While identifying regions that are vulnerable to hunger is crucial for coordinating assistance and support, designating a region as a "hunger hotspot" has serious and frequently negative consequences for the affected nations.

These countries can are considered hunger hotspots for key reasons, the most prominent of which is conflict. Conflicts typically exasperate hunger as the constant fighting deters the production of food. Additionally, food sent as relief aid is usually controlled by those at the forefront of the fighting, leaving the more vulnerable population with very few options.

The recently released Hunger Hotspots report by the United Nations highlights that organized violence and armed conflict are the primary causes of deteriorating severe food insecurity in the majority of hunger hotspots (17 out of 21 countries/territories).

Other significant reasons can cause acute food shortages including a rapidly rising food inflation level. This causes severe strains on households and leaves the poor with very short rations.

Climate change has also become huge, as extreme temperatures cause stagnation of farming. Some countries can experience intense heat which is very unconducive for crop production, while some countries experience massive bouts of rainfall, causing erosion and all sorts of drawbacks for farming.

With that said, here are the 10 African countries considered hunger hotspots in 2024.

Top 10 African countries with the highest number of hungry people

Rank Country Number of people in acute food insecurity Global rank 1. Nigeria 31.8 million 1st 2. Democratic Republic of Congo 23.4 million 2nd 3. Ethiopia 15.8 million 5th 4. South Sudan 7.1 million 8th 5. Malawi 4.4 million 10th 6. Chad 3.8 million 11th 7. Somalia 3.4 million 12th 8. Mozambique 3.3 million 13th 9. Zimbabwe 3.0 million 14th 10. Burkina Faso 2.7 million 15th

