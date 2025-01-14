Dede Ayew, Agyemang-Badu ‘want answers’ before cashing matured Black Satellites investment 

Andre Dede Ayew and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu are holding out on cashing their matured investment until their questions, regarding the GH₵10,000 investment package for winning the 2009 Under-20 World Cup, are answered.

Despite 11 other players cashing their cheques, the two players say they want to understand the breakdown of the investment package before taking further steps.

The investment package was part of a $750,000 package the Atta Mills government gave the players for making history as the first African country to win the Under-20 World Cup in 2009. Ghana defeated Brazil 4-3 in the final via penalty shootout.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement released on Friday, January 10, 2025, confirmed that SAS Finance Group has written to the Association to invite 21 players to receive their matured investments from the money invested over 15 years.

And since that time more than half of the playing body have gone ahead to receive an amount of GH₵ 70,760 each, according to Badu.

There was a bit of controversy about it, and although I have not collected mine. I can confirm that about 11 players have received their money.

Speaking in an interview on Angel TV last night, the former Udinese midfielder said he has not gone for his share yet because he wants some clarifications first.

He stated that he went to the offices of the investment company, SAS Finance Group, to get a better understanding of the investment package.

I have got a policy I live by, which is that if someone does something for me and I want to accept it, I need an explanation first. Therefore, I went to the bank to seek clarification and reported the matter to some of my elders for clarification.

He also disclosed that the captain of the 2009 Black Satellites team Dede Ayew has also directed Fiifi Tackie, his representative, not to go for the funds until all issues are clarified.

As of today, I can confirm that Dede Ayew has given the Power of Attorney to Fiifi Tackie not to collect his funds and to hold off mine as well so that we can seek answers.

A 2009 Ghana News Agency (GNA) report projected the estimated maturity amount to be GH₵163,000 after 15 years with then Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Valerie Sawyer, quoted as saying each player will receive at least GH₵100,000 in the event of force majeure, that is, ill-health, death or accident.