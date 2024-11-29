Ghanaian all-time top scorers in the 5 major leagues in Europe

Ghanaian players have made a significant impact in European competitions, with some not only winning European trophies but also scoring incredible goals to help their clubs.

Pulse Ghana Sports takes a look at Ghanaian all-time top scorers at the top European leagues: the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, French Ligue 1, German Bundesliga, and Italian Serie A.

English Premier League

From Nii Lamptey, the first Ghanaian to play in the Premier League when he represented Aston Villa in September 1994, to Jordan Ayew, who has scored the most goals (40) among Ghanaians in the EPL, the journey has been remarkable.

Jordan Ayew began his Premier League career in 2015, joining Aston Villa from French side Lorient. He spent two years at Villa Park before transferring to Swansea City. In 2018, Ayew moved on loan to Crystal Palace, where his performances earned him a permanent deal at Selhurst Park the following season. Ayew spent six successful years with Crystal Palace, becoming one of the club's key players, before switching to Leicester City in the summer of 2023.

German Bundesliga

Tony Yeboah emerged as the first African player to win the Bundesliga top scorer award in 1993, retaining the crown in 1994 while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Yeboah played 349 games for German clubs, including Saarbrücken, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Hamburger SV, scoring a total of 155 goals.

Spanish La Liga

The Spanish-born Ghanaian forward Iñaki Williams has spent his entire career playing for Athletic Bilbao, his boyhood club. Williams has netted 104 goals in over 430 appearances for the Rioblancos.

Italian Seria A

Sulley Muntai is the highest-scoring Ghanaian in Serie A history, with 29 goals in 206 appearances for Udinese, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. Muntari was a versatile midfielder who was known for his powerful shot and long-range goals. He was also a key player for the Ghana national team, helping them reach the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

French Ligue 1