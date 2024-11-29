Mohammed Kudus’ brilliant solo goal against Freiburg nominated for FIFA Puskas Award

Kudus is one of 11 nominees vying for the prestigious award, which recognises the best goal scored in the course of the last season.

The Ghana international scored an impressive goal when West Ham United hosted Freiburg in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

He received the ball in his own half and carried it all the way through the opposition half, dribbling past all before him to calmly slot the ball home.

Earlier in May, Kudus’ strike against the German side was voted as the Europa League Goal of the Season winner.

The 25-year-old also scooped West Ham’s Goal of the Season prize with the same goal after beating off competition from his teammates.

Kudus now stands the chance of winning the FIFA Puskas Award after being nominated alongside 10 other footballers.

Among the nominees are Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and Inter Milan’s Frederico Dimarco.

A statement from FIFA said:

The Awards recognise the best goals scored during the period from 21 August 2023 to 10 August 2024 inclusive, regardless of championship or nationality. The FIFA Puskás Award is for goals scored in men’s football and the FIFA Marta Award is for goals scored in women’s football.

The winner of each Award will be selected by an international jury comprising, on the one hand, a panel of FIFA Legends and, on the other hand, fans from all over the world registered on FIFA.com (the “Jury”).