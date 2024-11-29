Prof. Quartey tells how Kurt Okraku demoted him from the Black Stars without a reason

I think shortly after the AFCON [in Ivory Coast], the technical team was dissolved. If you all remember, the entire technical team was dissolved. When it was reconstituted, I was not included in the current technical team. I'm told that the president has asked that I should be reassigned. The president of GFA said I should be reassigned to the local Black Stars. So, as we speak, I'm supposed to be with the local Black Stars. I don't know; maybe there was a reshuffle. I don't know, but I got a call from the GFA that the president said I should be reassigned to the local Black Stars.