(Video) Andre Ayew scores second goal of the season in Le Havre's defeat to RC Lens

Andre Ayew found the net for Le Havre in their 1-2 defeat to RC Lens in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Ayew opened the scoring for Le Havre in the early minutes of the game with a clinical finish from close range, giving the home side an early lead.

However, Le Havre could not maintain their advantage as Goduine Koyalipou equalised before halftime. RC Lens dominated the second half and completed their comeback when Deiver Machado scored the decisive goal in the 77th minute to secure the victory for the visitors.

Last week, Ayew was in fine form, scoring a consolation goal for Le Havre against his former club Marseille in their 1-4 defeat.

The Black Stars captain has now scored two goals in his last two matches for the club. He will be hoping to add more to his tally and help Le Havre return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats.

Ayew to return to the Black Stars?

The return of Andre Ayew to the Black Stars remains uncertain. The captain was left out by coach Otto Addo during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where the team failed to win a single match out of six and missed out on qualification for the 2025 AFCON.

The Black Stars have now shifted their focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, set to resume in March. Ghana will be aiming to qualify for their fifth World Cup appearance.

There is a growing debate among Ghanaians regarding Ayew's role in the national team. Some believe his leadership and experience are needed to bring stability and commitment to the squad, especially after concerns over the lack of dedication shown by other players when given the captaincy.

On the other hand, others argue that Ayew has served the team for over a decade and should make way for younger players to step up and deliver for the national team.