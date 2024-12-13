Super Clash: We are preparing for the game with seriousness - Asante Kotoko defender

Asante Kotoko defender Samba O’Neill has emphatically stated that the team is preparing intensively for their Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the Phobians at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in matchweek 14 of the Ghana Premier League. The match is highly anticipated as the standout fixture of the season.

Kotoko heads into Sunday’s Super Clash with 18 points in the Ghana Premier League, just one point behind their arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, who sit in 6th place on the league log with 19 points after 12 games.

Ahead of the clash, Samba O'Neill has expressed confidence in Kotoko's preparations, emphasising that the team is not under pressure but remains highly focused on the match.

We’re preparing for the game with seriousness. It’s the biggest game on our calendar, and we’re focused

There’s no pressure on us per say. Pressure in football is normal, but ours is more about positivity. I just want to win, regardless of the opponent, so this game isn’t different

A tactical battle between the coaches

Asante Kotoko, led by Prosper Narteh Ogum, are yet to lose a league game against Accra Hearts of Oak under his tenure. Ogum has guided the Porcupine Warriors in four Super Clash matches, winning three and drawing one.

Despite starting the season strongly, the Porcupine Warriors faltered, losing four consecutive games on the road. However, they regained their form with a crucial victory against Aduana Stars in their last league match. Ogum will aim to capitalise on his impressive record against Hearts to secure another win for Kotoko.

On the other hand, Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has revitalised his team after a poor start to the season. The Phobians have shown improvement, picking up momentum with strong performances in their last five matches. Heading into the clash, Ouattara is determined to guide his side to victory against Kotoko as they continue their pursuit of the Ghana Premier League title.