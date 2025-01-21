5 things to do when you constantly wake up between 12-3 AM

Have you ever found yourself waking up in the middle of the night, specifically between 12-3 AM, unable to fall back asleep? While this phenomenon might seem random, it’s more common than you think. Many people experience this interruption due to various reasons—stress, poor sleep hygiene, or even subtle environmental factors. Instead of tossing and turning, here are five productive and calming things to try:

1. Reflect Through Journaling

Sometimes, waking up during these hours could be a result of unresolved thoughts or stress. Keep a notebook by your bed and jot down any worries, ideas, or dreams.

Writing them out can help clear your mind and make it easier to relax again. Plus, this habit might reveal patterns or triggers that disrupt your sleep.

2. Practise Deep Breathing or Meditation

Midnight awakenings can be an excellent opportunity to centre yourself. Engage in deep breathing exercises or mindfulness meditation to calm your nervous system.

A simple technique like the 4-7-8 method (inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 7 seconds, exhale for 8 seconds) can ease anxiety and lull you back to sleep.

3. Avoid Screens, Embrace Low-Light Activities

The glow of your phone or tablet might be tempting, but it’s counterproductive. Blue light disrupts melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep.

Instead, try reading a book under a dim light or listening to soothing music or a sleep-focused podcast. These activities are gentle enough to relax your mind without overstimulating it.

4. Savour a Warm Drink (Caffeine-Free)

A cup of warm, caffeine-free tea or a glass of warm milk can work wonders. These beverages not only soothe but also signal to your body that it’s time to rest. Chamomile or lavender tea, in particular, has calming properties that can help you drift off.

5. Reassess Your Sleep Environment

Your midnight wake-ups might be caused by something as simple as your surroundings. Check for common disruptors like excessive noise, uncomfortable bedding, or room temperature. Making adjustments, such as using earplugs, switching to breathable sheets, or ensuring the room is dark enough, can make a big difference.