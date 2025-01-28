7 naughty but nice ways to enjoy quickies without killing the mood

Who says you need hours to have a good time? Life’s hectic, schedules are packed, and sometimes, all you’ve got is five minutes and a daring sense of adventure. Enter the quickie: fast, fun, and fabulous when you know how to do it right.

Here’s how to make sure those stolen moments leave you grinning like a Cheshire cat.

1. Get Your Head in the Game

The first rule of a quickie? Drop the fairytale expectations and embrace the chaos. This isn’t about rose petals and Barry White playing in the background—it’s raw, impulsive, and absolutely thrilling. Think of it as the espresso shot of intimacy: short, sharp, and utterly satisfying.

2. Scout Your Location Like a Pro

A good quickie is all about location, location, location! The kitchen counter? Iconic. The shower? Steamy. A quiet corner of the house or in the office while no one’s looking? Adventurous. Just make sure you’re not going to get caught—or worse, give your neighbours a free show!

3. Have the ‘Quickie Chat’ in Advance

There’s no time for lengthy negotiations when the moment strikes, so make sure you and your partner have already had the quickie conversation. Boundaries? Likes? Dislikes? Get it sorted beforehand, so when the time comes, you’re both ready to dive in without hesitation.

Read also: 8 reasons why you and your partner should normalise having morning sex

4. Tease Like a Pro

The secret to an unforgettable quickie? Build-up! A flirty text, a cheeky pat on the bum, or a sultry “wait till later” look can make the anticipation almost as exciting as the act itself. By the time you’re ready, the tension will practically be sizzling in the air.

5. Skip the Extras, Hit the Highlights

There’s no time for elaborate routines here—this is about efficiency. Go straight for the moves that work and skip the small talk. Passionate kisses? Yes. Gentle teasing? Definitely. Overthinking every move? Absolutely not.

6. Be Quick, But Not Careless

Spontaneity is sexy, but fumbling around for a condom or knocking over a lamp mid-action? Less so. Keep the essentials nearby and easy to grab—because nothing ruins the vibe faster than stopping to search for something.

7. Don’t Bolt After the Fun

Sure, quickies are fast, but don’t treat it like a race. Take a moment to breathe, share a cheeky laugh, or steal a cuddle. The afterglow is half the fun, so don’t skip it just because you’re short on time!

Quickies aren’t here to replace long, romantic nights—they’re the spice you sprinkle in to keep things exciting. Think of them as the surprise dessert you weren’t expecting but absolutely needed.