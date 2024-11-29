Election day is more than just an opportunity to cast your vote—it’s a collective moment of responsibility and respect for the democratic process. While you may be excited to show up and make your voice heard, what you wear or do at the polling center can make a big difference in keeping things peaceful and legal.

From avoiding political statements to respecting others’ space, here’s what you should steer clear of to ensure a smooth voting experience in the 2024 general elections.

1. Don’t Wear Political Campaign Materials

In Ghana, election laws strictly prohibit wearing or displaying clothing, hats, badges, or any other paraphernalia that endorses candidates or political parties at polling stations. This includes items with slogans, logos, party colours, or symbols.

Such attire is considered a form of electioneering and violates the Electoral Commission’s regulations designed to maintain neutrality and order at polling centres. To avoid unnecessary attention or potential confrontations, it’s best to dress neutrally. Remember, the focus should be on the democratic process, not on making a political statement.

2. Do Not ‘Carlos Ahenkorah’ the Ballot Boxes

One of the most notorious election day offences is attempting to steal ballot boxes, a criminal act that undermines the electoral process.

Do not be like Carlos Ahenkorah, who snatched a ballot box during the voting for the Speaker of Parliament in January 2021. Such actions disrupt democracy and could land you in serious legal trouble. Be a law-abiding voter—let your ballot, not bad behaviour, do the talking.

3. Don’t Attempt to Photograph or Share Your Ballot

In Ghana, taking selfies with your ballot or sharing pictures from the polling station on social media might seem harmless, but it could be against the law. Such actions may breach voter privacy, disrupt the voting process, or raise security concerns.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana prohibits any behaviour that could compromise the sanctity of the ballot, including photographing your vote. To avoid legal repercussions or suspicion, keep your phone usage minimal and discreet, using it only for essential purposes like confirming voter information. Focus on casting your vote and respecting the process.

4. Respect the Process and Fellow Voters

From respecting the privacy of other voters to not disrupting queues, remember that polling stations are shared spaces. Focus on completing your vote responsibly and leaving the venue peacefully.

By steering clear of disruptive or unlawful behaviour, you can help safeguard the credibility of the electoral process. Let the 2024 elections be remembered for its peace and fairness—not chaos.

5. Avoid Crowd-Building at Polling Stations

After casting your vote, it’s important to leave the polling station promptly. Lingering around not only creates unnecessary congestion but can also disrupt the flow of the voting process. Worse, it might intimidate or discourage others, especially first-time voters or those who feel uncomfortable in crowded or tense environments.

If you wish to observe the process, you can return when it’s time to count the ballots, as most election laws allow voters to witness the counting. Until then, give everyone the space and freedom to cast their votes without added pressure.

6. Don’t Engage in Vigilantism

Taking matters into your own hands—whether by accusing others of malpractice, challenging officials, or attempting to enforce rules yourself—is not your role as a voter. Such actions can escalate tensions and disrupt the voting process. Instead, if you notice any irregularities or suspect foul play, report them calmly and discreetly to the appropriate authorities, polling officials, or accredited election observers.

Let those in charge handle the situation through proper legal and procedural channels. Acting outside the law only undermines the very democracy you’re there to support.

7. Never Engage in Vote Buying or Selling

In Ghana, vote buying and selling is not only illegal but a serious offence that undermines the integrity of the electoral process. Offering or accepting money, gifts, or favours in exchange for votes is a direct violation of the laws set by the Electoral Commission. Both voters and candidates involved in such practices risk facing heavy penalties, including imprisonment or disqualification.

Your vote is a powerful tool for change, and selling it for temporary gains compromises the democratic process for everyone. Remember, the future of your country is worth more than a momentary reward—stand firm and cast your vote freely, without influence or bribery.

8. Be Patient and Respectful

Delays are a common part of election day, especially in countries like Ghana, where high voter turnout and occasional technical glitches can slow down the process. Long lines, slow registration, or issues with voting machines might cause frustration, but it’s important to stay calm and patient.

The election officials are working hard to ensure everyone has a fair chance to vote. Cooperate with them and follow their instructions to help smooth the process. Remember, your patience helps keep the atmosphere peaceful, allowing for a more organised and efficient voting experience for everyone involved. Your respectful attitude contributes to the integrity of election day.