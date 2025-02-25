Can you live on ₵19.97 minimum wage? Here’s a smart budget plan

The National Tripartite Committee (NTC) announced a 10% increase in the National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) for 2025, raising it to GH₵19.97. This new rate will come into effect on 1st March 2025. While this increase offers some relief, rising costs of food and essentials mean many workers must still be strategic about their spending.

If you are earning the minimum wage, careful meal planning is key to ensuring you eat well while staying within budget. Here’s how you can manage three meals a day with just GHC19.97.

Breakfast: A Simple Yet Filling Start

A warm and affordable way to start your day is with Hausa Koko (millet porridge), a popular street food that is both nutritious and budget-friendly. A serving costs about GHC4, and adding groundnuts for GHC1 provides extra protein and crunch. If you regularly buy from the same vendor, you might even get a slightly larger portion as a loyal customer.

Lunch: Keeping It Simple with Gari Mix

A budget-conscious lunch option is soaked gari (gari mix), which is both filling and inexpensive. A pack of Kivo gari costs around GHC5, it is already mixed with sugar, groundnuts, or powdered milk. This meal is not only affordable but also easy to prepare, requiring no cooking.

To stay hydrated, buy a sachet of water for 50 pesewas. With this plan you will still have GHC9 left for dinner after lunch.

Dinner: The Classic Kenkey Meal

For dinner, Ga Kenkey is a reliable choice. A single ball of kenkey costs GHC5 and pairs well with fried eggs for GHC4. This combination provides carbohydrates and protein, making it a balanced meal. Again, a sachet of water for 50 pesewas ensures you stay hydrated.

Stretching Your Budget Further

While this meal plan helps you stick to the new minimum wage, here are a few additional tips to make your money go further:

Buy in bulk: If possible, purchasing staple foods like gari and sugar in bulk reduces daily costs.

Stick to trusted vendors: Long-time customers often receive slightly bigger portions or discounts.

Consider meal prepping: Cooking in advance can save money compared to buying food daily.