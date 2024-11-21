Eleanor Seku crowned winner of Accra Mall Fashion Fund Season 6; showcases bold collection at Grand Fashion Weekend

The 6th edition of the Accra Mall Fashion Fund concluded in grand style on Saturday, the 16th of November, with hundreds of fashion enthusiasts gathering at the Accra Mall to witness the spectacular showcase of talent and creativity by Ghana’s emerging designers. The top five finalists of the competition presented their unique, antiquarian-inspired collections, leaving the audience in awe of their innovative designs.

Eleanor Seku, the brilliant mind and creative director behind the brand Seku, emerged as the winner of this year’s competition. Eleanor captivated the judges and audience with her collection, inspired by Ghana’s pre-colonial heritage. Her designs celebrated authenticity and self-expression, combining historical elements with modern silhouettes. As the winner, Eleanor walked away with an impressive prize of $3,000 and the coveted opportunity to open a pop-up stall at Accra Mall for one month, offering her brand a platform and advantage to reach a broader market.

"The Accra Mall Fashion Fund has pushed me to find any inner strength and zeal that I didn't know was possible. This feels like a dream come true. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity to share my vision and celebrate Ghana’s rich cultural heritage through fashion. I can’t wait to bring my designs to a wider audience and take the next step with my brand at the Accra Mall pop-up store." shared Eleanor Seku, Founder of Seku and Winner of the Accra Mall Fashion Fund Season 6