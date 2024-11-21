Eleanor Seku crowned winner of Accra Mall Fashion Fund Season 6; showcases bold collection at Grand Fashion Weekend

#Featuredpost
The 6th edition of the Accra Mall Fashion Fund concluded in grand style on Saturday, the 16th of November, with hundreds of fashion enthusiasts gathering at the Accra Mall to witness the spectacular showcase of talent and creativity by Ghana’s emerging designers. The top five finalists of the competition presented their unique, antiquarian-inspired collections, leaving the audience in awe of their innovative designs.
Eleanor Seku, the brilliant mind and creative director behind the brand Seku, emerged as the winner of this year’s competition. Eleanor captivated the judges and audience with her collection, inspired by Ghana’s pre-colonial heritage. Her designs celebrated authenticity and self-expression, combining historical elements with modern silhouettes. As the winner, Eleanor walked away with an impressive prize of $3,000 and the coveted opportunity to open a pop-up stall at Accra Mall for one month, offering her brand a platform and advantage to reach a broader market.
"The Accra Mall Fashion Fund has pushed me to find any inner strength and zeal that I didn't know was possible. This feels like a dream come true. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity to share my vision and celebrate Ghana’s rich cultural heritage through fashion. I can’t wait to bring my designs to a wider audience and take the next step with my brand at the Accra Mall pop-up store." shared Eleanor Seku, Founder of Seku and Winner of the Accra Mall Fashion Fund Season 6
Erica Dogbeda Yaotsey, founder of Nutorla, secured second place and also earned the opportunity to own a pop-up shop at Accra Mall for a month. Her collection featured simple yet elegant designs inspired by historical influences, with structured pants paying tribute to resilient women and highlighting the power of understated style. Erica captivated the audience with a poetic narration celebrating women's strength, beauty, and resilience, while her models brought her vision to life on the catwalk.
Enoch Kwaah, founder of Bicedie, claimed the third spot. His innovative use of silks and plaids brought a modern twist to classic fashion. Inspired by antiquarian themes, Enoch’s collection blended timeless elegance with contemporary flair, making every outfit a statement piece. He too will have the opportunity to open a pop-up shop at Accra Mall for a month, giving his brand a significant boost.
Meet the Other Finalists
Hilda Opoku, founder of Redwool, wowed the audience with her mission to revive Ghanaian culture through fashion. Her collection blended traditional elements with Western styles, inspired by the Batoka Mask and the stories of lost tribes, creating a bridge between generations.
Rukaya Halidu, the creative force behind Rhuqie Atelier, presented a collection that seamlessly merged Afrocentric themes with modern aesthetics. Her intricate use of Adinkra symbols and classic styling highlighted the craftsmanship of African traditions in a contemporary context.
"The Accra Mall Fashion Fund has once again showcased the immense talent within Ghana’s fashion industry and is a true celebration of creativity and entrepreneurship. We are thrilled to support emerging designers, offering them a platform to bring their creative visions to life. This season’s finalists have set a new standard, and we look forward to seeing their brands grow and thrive in the coming years." shares Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at Accra Mall
In addition to the finalists’ collections, the event featured a showcase by well-known retail brands of the Accra Mall such as MrPrice, Charles Tyrwhitt, Yves Rocher, Woodin, Hair Depot LC Waikiki Levi’s, Swatch AHA, Celio and Ennzo adding a dynamic touch to the grand fashion weekend.
The Accra Mall Fashion Fund is an annual initiative dedicated to discovering and nurturing young fashion designers in Ghana. The competition features a series of challenges aimed at equipping contestants with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the fashion industry. This year’s season was marked by exciting themes and collaborations, cementing its status as a prestigious platform for emerging talent.
