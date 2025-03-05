Pulse logo
Exciting activities to look out for at West Hills Mall this Ghana Month

05 March 2025
Exciting activities to look out for at West Hills Mall this Ghana Month
Exciting activities to look out for at West Hills Mall this Ghana Month

This Ghana Month, West Hills Mall is packed with thrilling activities, promising a blend of entertainment, culture, and rewards for visitors throughout March. From vibrant installations celebrating Ghana’s heritage to talent showcases and karaoke nights with exciting giveaways, here’s what to expect.

Ghana Month & Tumatu Installations

Exciting activities to look out for at West Hills Mall this Ghana Month

To celebrate Ghana Month, West Hills Mall has set up eye-catching installations that highlight the country’s rich history and culture. Among them is the Tumatu Installation, a creative nod to Ghanaian heritage that offers an immersive experience for shoppers and visitors.

Exciting activities to look out for at West Hills Mall this Ghana Month

Talent Show – March 8

Budding stars will take centre stage on March 8 for a thrilling Talent Show. Whether it's singing, dancing, or unique performances, contestants will battle for exciting prizes. If you have a talent to showcase, this is your moment to shine!

Karaoke with Karaoke Kings – March 22

Music lovers can look forward to an electrifying karaoke night with Karaoke Kings on March 22. Guests will not only get a chance to belt out their favourite tunes but also stand a chance to win fantastic giveaways.

West Hills Mall’s event lineup ensures a fun-filled March for families, friends, and individuals looking to enjoy great entertainment while celebrating Ghanaian culture. Be sure to mark your calendars and join in the excitement!

About West Hills Mall

West Hills Mall is one of the largest shopping centres in Ghana, located in Weija, Accra. It was officially opened in 2014 and spans over 27,000 square metres, featuring a mix of retail stores, restaurants, a cinema, banks, and entertainment facilities.

