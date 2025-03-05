Exciting activities to look out for at West Hills Mall this Ghana Month

This Ghana Month, West Hills Mall is packed with thrilling activities, promising a blend of entertainment, culture, and rewards for visitors throughout March. From vibrant installations celebrating Ghana’s heritage to talent showcases and karaoke nights with exciting giveaways, here’s what to expect.

To celebrate Ghana Month, West Hills Mall has set up eye-catching installations that highlight the country’s rich history and culture. Among them is the Tumatu Installation, a creative nod to Ghanaian heritage that offers an immersive experience for shoppers and visitors.

Talent Show – March 8

Budding stars will take centre stage on March 8 for a thrilling Talent Show. Whether it's singing, dancing, or unique performances, contestants will battle for exciting prizes. If you have a talent to showcase, this is your moment to shine!

Karaoke with Karaoke Kings – March 22

Music lovers can look forward to an electrifying karaoke night with Karaoke Kings on March 22. Guests will not only get a chance to belt out their favourite tunes but also stand a chance to win fantastic giveaways.