Get Ready to Move: The ACTIV8 Fitness Festival Is Here!

Mark your calendars for an exhilarating day of fitness, fun, and community as the much-anticipated ACTIV8 Fitness Festival takes center stage! On Saturday, January 25, 2025, the vibrant ACTIV8 Gym and Spa in East Legon will transform into a dynamic hub for wellness enthusiasts, starting at 10:00 AM sharp.

This is more than a fitness event; it’s a celebration of health, energy, and togetherness. Whether you're a fitness pro or just beginning your wellness journey, the ACTIV8 Fitness Festival promises something for everyone.

Highlights of the Event Include:

Expert-Led Workshops: Gain insights on nutrition, injury prevention, mental health, and more during interactive panel discussions and Q&A sessions with Patience Osekre ( Psychotherapist and Wellness Expert) , Coach Marvin (Strength and Conditioning Specialist), Sami Houdrouge ( CEO of the Sandia Group) and moderated by Certified Wellness Coach, Puchie Fjord.

High-Energy Workout Sessions: Join expert trainers for workouts that cater to all fitness levels, including cardio, strength training, yoga, and dance.

Fitness Challenges: Test your limits and engage in fun, competitive challenges designed to inspire and connect participants.

Live Music Experience: Groove to the beats of the renowned Blac Volta Sound System, featuring electrifying performances by DJ ChiChi and DJ Mac Tonto.



Why Attend?

This festival offers an opportunity to connect with like-minded fitness lovers, gain valuable knowledge from industry professionals, and create unforgettable memories—all while celebrating the joy of movement in a high-energy environment.

Event Details:

Venue: ACTIV8 Gym and Spa, East Legon

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Special Offer: Call 053 109 0902 TODAY to get 50% off our regular day pass!