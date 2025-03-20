Ghana drops to 125th in 2025 World Happiness report

Ghana has been ranked 125th out of 147 countries in the 2025 World Happiness Report, marking a decline in the nation's overall happiness based on various socio-economic indicators.
READ ALSO: 50 short and sweet prayers for your boyfriend's happiness and success
In the previous 2024 ranking, Ghana placed 120th out of 143 countries, meaning the country has fallen five places in the global happiness index. Meanwhile, Finland has retained its position as the world’s happiest nation for the eighth consecutive year.
Happiest Countries in Africa
On the African continent, South Africa emerged as the happiest country, ranking 95th globally. It was followed closely by:
Mozambique – 96th
Gabon – 97th
Côte d’Ivoire – 98th
Congo – 100th
READ ALSO: If something makes you happy don't do these 4 things to it
Namibia – 103rd
Cameroon – 104th
Nigeria – 105th
Senegal – 107th
Mauritania – 114th
Ghana's 125th ranking places it behind Burkina Faso (120th), Benin (121st), and Somalia (122nd) but ahead of Togo (126th) and Liberia (129th).
How Is the Happiness Index Measured?
The World Happiness Report is compiled by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, using data based on individuals’ self-assessments of their quality of life, averaged over three years.
READ ALSO: Yes, It's Possible to Be Single and Happy. Here's How
The key factors influencing happiness scores include:
✅ GDP per capita
✅ Social support
✅ Healthy life expectancy
✅ Freedom to make life choices
✅ Generosity
✅ Perceptions of corruption
Global Happiness Leaders
The top ten happiest countries in 2025 are:
1️⃣ Finland
2️⃣ Denmark
3️⃣ Iceland
4️⃣ Sweden
5️⃣ Netherlands
6️⃣ Costa Rica
7️⃣ Norway
8️⃣ Israel
9️⃣ Luxembourg
🔟 Mexico
The United Kingdom ranks 23rd, while the United States follows at 24th.
Ghana’s Happiness Outlook
With a continued drop in rankings, Ghana’s declining happiness score raises concerns about economic challenges, social wellbeing, and governance issues. Addressing these factors could play a crucial role in improving the nation's position in future reports.