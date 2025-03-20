Pulse logo
Ghana drops to 125th in 2025 World Happiness report

20 March 2025 at 22:37
Ghana has dropped from 120th to 125th position in the World Happiness report.
Ghana has been ranked 125th out of 147 countries in the 2025 World Happiness Report, marking a decline in the nation's overall happiness based on various socio-economic indicators.

In the previous 2024 ranking, Ghana placed 120th out of 143 countries, meaning the country has fallen five places in the global happiness index. Meanwhile, Finland has retained its position as the world’s happiest nation for the eighth consecutive year.

Happiest Countries in Africa

On the African continent, South Africa emerged as the happiest country, ranking 95th globally. It was followed closely by:

Mozambique – 96th

Gabon – 97th

Côte d’Ivoire – 98th

Congo – 100th

Namibia – 103rd

Cameroon – 104th

Nigeria – 105th

Senegal – 107th

Mauritania – 114th

Ghana's 125th ranking places it behind Burkina Faso (120th), Benin (121st), and Somalia (122nd) but ahead of Togo (126th) and Liberia (129th).

How Is the Happiness Index Measured?

The World Happiness Report is compiled by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, using data based on individuals’ self-assessments of their quality of life, averaged over three years.

The key factors influencing happiness scores include:

✅ GDP per capita

✅ Social support

✅ Healthy life expectancy

✅ Freedom to make life choices

✅ Generosity

✅ Perceptions of corruption

Global Happiness Leaders

The top ten happiest countries in 2025 are:

1️⃣ Finland

2️⃣ Denmark

3️⃣ Iceland

4️⃣ Sweden

5️⃣ Netherlands

6️⃣ Costa Rica

7️⃣ Norway

8️⃣ Israel

9️⃣ Luxembourg

🔟 Mexico

The United Kingdom ranks 23rd, while the United States follows at 24th.

Ghana’s Happiness Outlook

With a continued drop in rankings, Ghana’s declining happiness score raises concerns about economic challenges, social wellbeing, and governance issues. Addressing these factors could play a crucial role in improving the nation's position in future reports.

Lifestyle

