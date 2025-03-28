Ghana Month: 6 special ways Ghanaians worshipped in the olden days

Long before churches and gospel hymns became widespread in Ghana, the people practised deeply spiritual and vibrant traditional religions. Their worship was not confined to buildings or specific days of the week—it was woven into every aspect of life, from birth to death.

Here’s a fascinating look at how Ghanaians connected with the divine before the arrival of Christianity.

1. Honouring the Ancestors: The Eternal Bond

Ghanaians believed their ancestors never truly left—they became powerful spirits watching over the living. To keep their favour, people poured libations (offering drinks like water, palm wine, or schnapps) and performed rituals to seek their guidance. It wasn’t just about respect; ancestors were seen as protectors and mediators between the living and the gods.

2. A Supreme God, But a Distant One

Most ethnic groups believed in a single, almighty creator, but this god was thought to be too great to deal with human affairs directly. Instead, lesser gods and spirits acted as intermediaries.

The Akan worshipped Nyame, the god of the sky and all creation.

The Ga people revered Ataa Naa Nyongmo.

The Ewe believed in Mawu-Lisa, a dual god representing both male and female energies.

These supreme beings were respected but rarely worshipped directly—humans needed a middleman (or middle-spirit, in this case).

3. The Powerful Deities and Spirits (Abosom, Vodun, and Tigare)

If you had a problem, you didn’t just pray to the supreme god—you went to a more accessible, specialised deity. These lesser gods ruled over everything from fertility and war to justice and healing.

Tano (Akan) – A fierce river god and protector.

Bosu (Akan) – The sea god, known for his unpredictable nature.

Sogbo-Lisa (Ewe) – A thunder god, similar to Thor but African.

Tigare (Northern Ghana) – A powerful deity of justice and healing.

People built shrines for these gods and consulted fetish priests and priestesses, who acted as spiritual messengers and healers.

4. Shrines, Rituals, and Offerings

Spiritual power wasn’t just in the gods—it was in sacred places too. Each community had shrines where priests performed rituals, sacrifices, and divinations. The offerings varied from food and drinks to animals, all meant to appease the spirits or ask for blessings.

If a community needed rain, protection from war, or justice in a conflict, they turned to the deities through their spiritual leaders.

5. Festivals: When the Gods Came to Town

Traditional worship wasn’t always solemn—it could be grand, dramatic, and full of energy! Festivals were held to celebrate deities, honour ancestors, and mark historic events. Most of these are still celebrated today.

Aboakyer Festival (Winneba) – A thrilling deer-hunting festival dedicated to the god Penkye Otu.

Homowo Festival (Ga people) – A lively feast marking victory over famine.

Hogbetsotso Festival (Ewe people) – Celebrating the Ewe people's escape from oppression with storytelling, dancing, and drumming.

These festivals weren’t just religious—they were massive cultural celebrations that still thrive today.

6. Nature Worship: The Sacred Groves and Rivers

The Tano River, Bosomtwe Lake, and Afadjato Mountain were among the many places where people sought divine encounters.

Even though Christianity and Islam are dominant in Ghana today, traditional spiritual practices haven’t completely disappeared. Many Ghanaians still pour libations, celebrate traditional festivals, or visit spiritualists alongside their church or mosque worship.